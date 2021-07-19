 
Mon Jul 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 19, 2021

Ariana Grande heads off to Christina Aguilera concert with hubby Dalton Gomez

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 19, 2021
Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez did not stop the fun after returning from their Amsterdam honeymoon.

The loved-up couple went on a date night to Christina Aguilera’s Hollywood Bowl show.

Taking to Instagram, the vocal powerhouse shared her excitement from watching the show and wrote a message for her fellow singer: "I love you. Congratulations to you & the @laphil on a STUNNING show."

In another Instagram Story, the singer posed with her hubby along with their friends Alfredo Flores and Ray Rock.

