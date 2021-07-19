Dwayne Johnson unveils official ‘Jungle Cruise’ release countdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dwayne Johnson turns to social media with the official countdown of his upcoming Disney movie titled Jungle Cruise.
The countdown post has been shared to Instagram and features a collection of video clips straight from the upcoming movie and a caption that read, “IN 10 DAYS. The liquor stays #JUNGLECRUISE #Disney JULY 30th worldwide!!!”