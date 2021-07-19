Dwayne Johnson unveils official ‘Jungle Cruise’ release countdown

 
Mon Jul 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 19, 2021

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 19, 2021
Dwayne Johnson turns to social media with the official countdown of his upcoming Disney movie titled Jungle Cruise.

The countdown post has been shared to Instagram and features a collection of video clips straight from the upcoming movie and a caption that read, “IN 10 DAYS. The liquor stays #JUNGLECRUISE #Disney JULY 30th worldwide!!!”

Check it out below: 



