Dax Shepard fawns over wife Kristen Bell in loving birthday tribute

Renowned actor Dax Shepard recently tugged at heartstrings with his loving tribute to wife Kristen Bell.
The star made the post over on Instagram and captioned it with the words, “Happy Birthday Cowgirl. Your beauty is only surpassed by your heart and buns. Here’s wishing you another 100 years in the saddle.”