Mon Jul 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 19, 2021

Zac Efron overwhelmed after first Emmy win

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 19, 2021
Zac Efron said he is overjoyed to win the coveted award
Zac Efron came forth expressing his heartfelt emotions after bagging his first Emmy award.

The Baywatch star said he is overjoyed to win the award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his show Down to Earth.

In an Instagram post, the actor wrote "Wow! Never expected this and so grateful."

 "A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is."

"Most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you," he added.

Season 2 of the series is expected to premiere in 2022.

