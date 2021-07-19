Mehwish Hayat is a little confused about her ‘odd’ length hair

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat seems to be confused about her longer hair and has sought advice from her millions of fans for it.



Taking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor shared her stunning photo with long hair and said, “My hair is at an odd length right now and I am a little confused.”

She further said, “should I let my hair grow longer? or get a fresh hair cut?? Pls help me decide.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars dropped their suggestions in the comment section and most of them advised her to let her hair grow longer.



The adorable photo of Mehwish in long hair has won the hearts of fans on social media.