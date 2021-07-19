Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ role still earns her millions

Entertainment Web Desk



Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ role still earns her millions American actor Jennifer Aniston is one of Hollywood’s most paid stars and she has her hit show Friends, to thank for that.

The Murder Mystery diva, 52, not only filled her pocket with millions while she was filming the iconic nineties sitcom, but is continuing to milk off the show’s success through the Netflix reruns. According to a report by USA Today, the series, spanning over 10 seasons, still banks $1 billion annually from syndication rights. That means, the stars of the show pocket 2% of the money they earn, meaning $20million per cast member every year. This brings Aniston’s net worth, after multiple hit films and the innumerable brand deals she has, to an estimated $300 million, making her one of the highest paid Hollywood actors of all time, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

American actor Jennifer Aniston is one of Hollywood’s most paid stars and she has her hit show Friends, to thank for that.



The Murder Mystery diva, 52, not only filled her pocket with millions while she was filming the iconic nineties sitcom, but is continuing to milk off the show’s success through the Netflix reruns.

According to a report by USA Today, the series, spanning over 10 seasons, still banks $1 billion annually from syndication rights. That means, the stars of the show pocket 2% of the money they earn, meaning $20million per cast member every year.

This brings Aniston’s net worth, after multiple hit films and the innumerable brand deals she has, to an estimated $300 million, making her one of the highest paid Hollywood actors of all time, as per Celebrity Net Worth.