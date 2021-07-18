Bella Hadid serves style goals during coffee run with her man Marc Kalman

Entertainment Web Desk



Bella Hadid serves style goals during coffee run with her man Marc Kalman Bella Hadid does not fail to impress with her looks and this time it was no different when she went out for a coffee run with her man Marc Kalman. The 24-year-old could be seen sporting an all-white look with her boyfriend flanked by her side during a coffee run in New York. The model channeled the early 2000s vibe as she wore an Ed Hardy top with white pants and sneakers. Meanwhile, her man, who she has been reportedly dating for an entire year, seemed to be dressed to match her aesthetic as he rocked a white shirt with khakis and sneakers. Take a look:



