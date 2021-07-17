Iggy Azalea taking break from music after 15 years in the industry

Entertainment Web Desk



Iggy Azalea taking break from music after 15 years in the industry Iggy Azalea is going on a sabbatical to work on other projects she is passionate about. The rapper, who has been in the industry since she was 16, said she is taking a break ahead of the release of her next album. Taking to social media today, Iggy said, “End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music.” “I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future. Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!” she continued. “I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!” Iggy added. Her fans came forth showing full support towards her decision. One wrote, “Ugh that means we’re taking this era and going out with a bang ! You deserve to explore and do other things that make you happy I can’t wait to see the new endeavors in the meantime let’s jam.”

