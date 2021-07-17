BTS drops ‘Permission to Dance’ performance for Ongaku no 2021 live stream event

 
Sat Jul 17, 2021
Web Desk
July 17, 2021

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 17, 2021
BTS recently unveiled their official performance video for the Permission to Dance track at the Ongaku no 2021 live stream event.

For those unversed, Ongaku no is a TBS annual mid-year music special that recently went live for the 11th consecutive year.

The event featured local, as well as South Korean talent including the famous BTS.

