Sat Jul 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 17, 2021

Video: Chicago West, Dream Kardashian shop at Kylie Cosmetics 2.0

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 17, 2021

Dream Kardashian and Chicago West recently decided to venture into Kylie Cosmetics for an impromptu shopping spree and fans are fawning.

The trip was tapped as part of the Inside Kylie Cosmetics 2.0 edition and contains in in-depth look into the brand’s reemergence.

The video showcases the tiny duo walking into Kylie’s office with holographic bags in toe filled to the brim with brand new products.

Check it out below:



