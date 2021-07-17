 
close
Sat Jul 17, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 17, 2021

Blake Lively calls out famous tabloids for having her kids ‘stalked’ by paparazzi

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 17, 2021
Blake Lively calls out famous tabloids for having her kids ‘stalked’ by paparazzi
Blake Lively calls out famous tabloids for having her kids ‘stalked’ by paparazzi

Blake Lively bashes paparazzi who would “runaway” and “hunt down” her children across the block for a photograph.

The star made the comment in an Instagram post that got screenshot and posted across social media platforms.

It read, “My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see.”

“Do you do background checks on the photographs you pay to stalk children? Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?

Near the end of her message, Lively also referenced a famous tabloid and demanded they take down photographs of her children. 


More From Entertainment

Latest News