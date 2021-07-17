Prince William, Harry clashed after Palace alarmed over Sussexes' reckless spending

Entertainment Web Desk



Prince William, Harry clashed after Palace alarmed over Sussexes' reckless spending Prince William and Harry were at each other throats in a one-on-one fight after concerns were raised in the Palace over Sussexes' reckless cash payout.

According to writers Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett in their book Royals at War, Harry and Meghan had spent £2.4million of taxpayers' money refurbishing Frogmore Cottage. "Harry’s [spending] transformation is revealed as one of the fundamental factors behind the deep fissure that opened between him and his brother, Prince William," the book reads. Elsewhere they claim, "The fact that Meghan splashed so much cash rang alarm bells with the traditionally conservative Queen Elizabeth. "Growing up in the war left the monarch with a built-in sense of frugality and economy, despite being one of the richest women in the world," Howard and Tillett added.

