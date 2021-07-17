 
Sat Jul 17, 2021
July 17, 2021

Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of her journey from London to Mumbai

Sat, Jul 17, 2021
Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of her journey from London to Mumbai

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who returned to Mumbai from London on July 13 and reunited with her parents, shared a glimpse of her journey with the fans.

The Neerja actor turned to Instagram and posted a few photos and videos from London airport to meeting her father Anil Kapoor at Mumbai airport.

Sonam shared the photos with caption “All in the span of 24 hours.. #photodump #londontomumbai”

She returned to Mumbai on July 13 after almost a year and was received by her father, actor Anil Kapoor at the airport.

Sonam lives in the UK with husband Anand Ahuja.

