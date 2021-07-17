Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of her journey from London to Mumbai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who returned to Mumbai from London on July 13 and reunited with her parents, shared a glimpse of her journey with the fans.
The Neerja actor turned to Instagram and posted a few photos and videos from London airport to meeting her father Anil Kapoor at Mumbai airport.
Sonam shared the photos with caption “All in the span of 24 hours.. #photodump #londontomumbai”
She returned to Mumbai on July 13 after almost a year and was received by her father, actor Anil Kapoor at the airport.
Sonam lives in the UK with husband Anand Ahuja.