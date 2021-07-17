Dwayne Johnson kicks off the ‘Jungle Cruise’ press tour with Emily Blunt

American actor Dwayne Johnson takes to social media to announce the official start of his Jungle Cruise press tour alongside Emily Blunt.

The actor penned a note to kick off the start of the press tour on Instagram.

The post included a video message, as well as a caption that read, “Our JUNGLE CRUISE global press tour has officially hit the road”.

