 
close
Sat Jul 17, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 17, 2021

Dwayne Johnson kicks off the ‘Jungle Cruise’ press tour with Emily Blunt

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 17, 2021
Dwayne Johnson kicks off the ‘Jungle Cruise’ press tour with Emily Blunt
Dwayne Johnson kicks off the ‘Jungle Cruise’ press tour with Emily Blunt

American actor Dwayne Johnson takes to social media to announce the official start of his Jungle Cruise press tour alongside Emily Blunt.

The actor penned a note to kick off the start of the press tour on Instagram.

The post included a video message, as well as a caption that read, “Our JUNGLE CRUISE global press tour has officially hit the road”.

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment

Latest News