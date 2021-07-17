Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton wish Duchess of Cornwall on her 74th birthday

Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton wish Duchess of Cornwall on her 74th birthday

British Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family members including Prince William and Kate Middleton extended sweet birthday wishes to the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla who turned 74 on Saturday.



The Royal Family shared a lovely photo of the Duchess on its official Twitter handle to wish her on birthday.

“Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH,” the Buckingham Palace tweeted followed by a birthday cake emoji.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton also wished the Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday.

They tweeted from their official Twitter handle, “Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!”

The royal fans also wished the Duchess on her 74th birthday.