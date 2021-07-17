Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix claim disproven by royal sources

Meghan Markle had reportedly wanted to team up with Netflix since before the two announced their exit from the British royal family.



Page Six reported the news, which has come as a contradiction to what the Duke of Sussex claimed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey about joining forces with the streaming giant after being cut off financially post-Megxit.

Per the portal, Netflix was one of the multiple one-off advocacy projects that the Duchess of Sussex had begun working on during her time as a working royal family member.

The duke had told Oprah in March that Netflix was “never part of the plan” and “That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us.”

“I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this,” he said.

Harry further said that a friend had suggested, “'What about streamers?’”

“We genuinely hadn’t thought about it before,” Markle chimed in.

“We hadn’t thought about it. So, there were all sorts of different options. And look, from my perspective, all I needed was enough money to be able to pay for security to keep my family safe,’” Harry added.