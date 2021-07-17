Ayeza Khan showers love on Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan showered love on Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan after the superstar posted a loving tribute to Katrina on her 38th birthday.



The Radhe actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo with Katrina to wish her a very happy birthday.

Salman Khan posted the dazzling picture with a touching birthday note.

He wrote, “Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life. @katrinakaif.”

The endearing post garnered over 1.4 million hearts within no time.



Ayeza Khan was among Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s fans, who liked the stunning picture.