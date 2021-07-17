Ayeza Khan showers love on Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan showered love on Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan after the superstar posted a loving tribute to Katrina on her 38th birthday.
The Radhe actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo with Katrina to wish her a very happy birthday.
Salman Khan posted the dazzling picture with a touching birthday note.
He wrote, “Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life. @katrinakaif.”
The endearing post garnered over 1.4 million hearts within no time.
Ayeza Khan was among Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s fans, who liked the stunning picture.