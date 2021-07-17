 
close
Sat Jul 17, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 17, 2021

Ayeza Khan showers love on Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Sat, Jul 17, 2021
Ayeza Khan showers love on Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan
Ayeza Khan showers love on Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan showered love on Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan after the superstar posted a loving tribute to Katrina on her 38th birthday.

The Radhe actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo with Katrina to wish her a very happy birthday.

Salman Khan posted the dazzling picture with a touching birthday note.

He wrote, “Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life. @katrinakaif.”

The endearing post garnered over 1.4 million hearts within no time.

Ayeza Khan was among Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s fans, who liked the stunning picture.

More From TV&Showbiz

Latest News