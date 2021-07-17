Sarah Ferguson credits Princess Diana for helping her adjust with a ‘public life’

Sarah Ferguson is quashing hearsay about her being at odds with her 'best friend' Princess Diana, before her tragic passing in 1997.



The 61-year-old Duchess of York spoke about her friendship with the late Princess of Wales in an interview with People and revealed that the two had met when the two were teenagers.

“We promised each other we would always be together — there was never any daylight between us,” said Ferguson.

“But everybody wanted [to see a feud] because we were so strong together. People want to break something so strong,” she said.

Fergie went on to say that the People’s Princess had taught her “so much of public life” as she had married Prince Charles, long before Fergie married Prince Andrew and became part of the royal fold.

“She was so brave. We used to have the most incredible time together,” she shared.