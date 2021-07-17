 
Gig Hadid shows off her grace in all white ensemble as she steps out in New York

Gigi Hadid mesmerised fans with her stunning walk as she beamed in all-white ensemble during her surprise appearance in new York.

 Gigi, 26,  put on a stylish display in gorgeous attire while strutting through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

The new mom - who relies on stylist Mimi Cuttrell - looked sophisticated in a snug blouse tucked into matching pleated pants, and off-white heels.

Gig Hadid shows off her grace in all white ensemble as she steps out in New York

To  give a perfect look to her personality,  Zayn Malik's sweetheart accessorized her daytime dress with a patterned purse, red belt, several necklaces and orange rectangular gradient sunglasses.

Khai's mother styled her locks in middle-parted waves and she applied a pink shade on her lips for her solo outing.

Gigi Hadid amazed onlookers with her chic appearance as she cut model figure during her latest outing in New York on Thursday.

