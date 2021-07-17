Gig Hadid shows off her grace in all white ensemble as she steps out in New York

Gigi Hadid mesmerised fans with her stunning walk as she beamed in all-white ensemble during her surprise appearance in new York.



Gigi, 26, put on a stylish display in gorgeous attire while strutting through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

The new mom - who relies on stylist Mimi Cuttrell - looked sophisticated in a snug blouse tucked into matching pleated pants, and off-white heels.



To give a perfect look to her personality, Zayn Malik's sweetheart accessorized her daytime dress with a patterned purse, red belt, several necklaces and orange rectangular gradient sunglasses.



Khai's mother styled her locks in middle-parted waves and she applied a pink shade on her lips for her solo outing.

