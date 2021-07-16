Chrissy Teigen, John Legend lose beloved pet dog

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend lost their beloved pet dog Pippa.

Taking to Instagram, the Cravings author shared that her and John’s companion "just died in my arms, not long ago".

She posted a tribute for the couple’s 10-year-old French bulldog.

"Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you're giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life." (The couple lost their other pet bulldog Puddy in 2018).

Take a look:







