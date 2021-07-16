Shah Rukh Khan reviews Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofaan’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan watched Farhan Akhtar’s latest film Toofaan and gave his glowing review to the film, saying ‘we should all try and make more films like Toofaan.”



Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and revealed that he has watched the movie and liked it.

Khan praised Farhan and the makers of the film in his tweet.

He tweeted “Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @[email protected]”

“My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan.”

Toofaan stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role besides Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in important roles.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film was released on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.