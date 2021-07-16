Dwayne Johnson preps for ‘Jungle Cruise’ global press tour

Action hero Dwayne Johnson announces upcoming global press tour for the film Jungle Cruise.

The actor announced the news over on Instagram alongside a packed up portrait shot and a caption that read, “And so it begins…”

“The long awaited global press tour for our Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE Hard work, little sleep, but break out the @teremana cos this is gonna be FUN.” (sic)

