TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 16, 2021

Fatima Sana Shaikh sends love to Katrina Kaif on her 38th birthday

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 16, 2021
Fatima Sana Shaikh sends love to Katrina Kaif on her 38th birthday
Fatima Sana Shaikh sends love to Katrina Kaif on her 38th birthday

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Katrina Kaif, who turned 38 on Friday.

The Dangal  actress    took to Instagram and shared a recent post of Katrina to wish her a very happy birthday.

Fatima wrote “Happy birthday, you stunner’ followed by heart emoticons.

Fatima Sana Shaikh sends love to Katrina Kaif on her 38th birthday

Katrina shared the same post in her Story and thanked Fatima Sana Shaikh for the sweet wishes.

Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh collaborated in Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial Thugs of Hindostan, also featuring superstar Aamir Khan.

The film was released in November 2018.

