Fatima Sana Shaikh sends love to Katrina Kaif on her 38th birthday

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Katrina Kaif, who turned 38 on Friday.

The Dangal actress took to Instagram and shared a recent post of Katrina to wish her a very happy birthday.

Fatima wrote “Happy birthday, you stunner’ followed by heart emoticons.

Katrina shared the same post in her Story and thanked Fatima Sana Shaikh for the sweet wishes.

Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh collaborated in Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial Thugs of Hindostan, also featuring superstar Aamir Khan.

The film was released in November 2018.