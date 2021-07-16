Wiz Khalifa reveals he has contracted COVID-19

'Just stay away from me for a lil while,' said Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa came forth informing his fans that he is down with coronavirus.

The US rapper said he is not suffering from any symptoms as of now.

In a tweet published on Wednesday, Khalif wrote, "Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while."

He then shed light on his quarantine plans, stating he will keep himself busy while isolating.

"While I'm in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project," he continued.

Wiz is the latest celebrity to contract the virus. In March, country singer, Lauren Alaina, cancelled her upcoming show after getting diagnosed with COVID.

