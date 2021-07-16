Chrissy Teigen replaced by Gigi Hadid in Netflix series after scandal

Chrissy Teigen had said she would like to retire from her role, which is now taken up by Hadid

Chrissy Teigen has been replaced by Gigi Hadid in Never Have I Ever season 2 after she stepped down following her infamous bullying scandal.

In a clip shared by the supermodel, Hadid can be heard saying, “This is Paxton Hall-Yoshida. He is a 16-year-old boy from Sherman Oaks, California, and I am model, designer, activist, and a former 16-year-old from California, Gigi Hadid,” she says in the opening dialogue.

“You may be asking yourself, ‘Why is Old Gigers taking time out of her busy skedge to narrate the story of a 16-year-old boy?’ Believe it or not, I relate to this kid. We’re both constantly underestimated because people only see us as sex symbols.”

A spokesperson for Never Have I Ever said earlier this summer that Teigen “has decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever.”

“The role is expected to be recast,” the rep added.