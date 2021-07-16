Prince Harry blasts Prince William for snubbing him: 'Older brothers think they know best'

Prince Harry once opened up about his relationship with William, in an ITV interview in 2010

Prince Harry has often opened up about feeling suppressed in the royal family , with no significant place for him in the monarchy.



The Duke of Sussex once opened up about his relationship with William, in an ITV interview in 2010.

"I will always give him as much support as I can. Sometimes it’s probably not valued, which is understandable as the older brother always thinks they know best.

"But I always give him my opinion where it’s needed." The Duke of Sussex added, "When I think he’s wrong, I’ll tell him he’s wrong. Nine times out of 10 he puts that in his back pocket and carries on anyway, but in later life, who knows?”

In the same chat, William also revealed that he appreciated his younger brother. "We get on very well, we have a lot of banter. We both keep each other grounded," he said.

“Both of us agree that you’ve got to be grounded and understand things from the bottom up," Willam added.