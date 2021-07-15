Sarah Ferguson sheds light on her gut wrenching promise to Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson recently reminisced upon her relationship with the people’s princess Diana.



Ferguson also got candid about a promise she made her sister-in-law Princess Diana during the candid interview with People magazine.

There she began by highlighting the ‘determined’ nature Diana was known for and revealed the life-long secret she swore to stick by throughout their marriages within the Firm.

Ferguson was quoted saying, “We promised each other we would always be together - there was never any daylight between us. But everybody wanted that because we were so strong together. People want to break something so strong.”