Entertainment

Web Desk
July 15, 2021

Sarah Ferguson sheds light on her gut wrenching promise to Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson recently reminisced upon her relationship with the people’s princess Diana.

Ferguson also got candid about a promise she made her sister-in-law Princess Diana during the candid interview with People magazine.

There she began by highlighting the ‘determined’ nature Diana was known for and revealed the life-long secret she swore to stick by throughout their marriages within the Firm.

Sarah Ferguson sheds light on her gut wrenching promise to Princess Diana

Ferguson was quoted saying, “We promised each other we would always be together - there was never any daylight between us. But everybody wanted that because we were so strong together. People want to break something so strong.”

