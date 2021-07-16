Britney Spears runs around doing cartwheels after major conservatorship win

Britney Spears recently showcased her excitement and elation over a monumental conservatorship win with cartwheels across grassy plains.

In celebration for it all, Britney posted a video montage that showcased her, both, horseback riding and running around in cartwheels across the side of the road.

The caption of her post highlighted her ‘gratitude and blessings’ and even contained a celebratory note of thanks to her entire fandom for their support during her period of struggle.

"Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!" The extracted caption read.



Check it out below:

For those unversed with the drama, Britney’s financial, medical and emotional needs have been controlled under a conservatorship since her 2008 public meltdown.



However, just recently she decided to fight for the right to dissolve her conservatorship in front of Los Angele Superior Court judge Brenda Penny.

In the official request Britney blamed her father for ‘abusing’ his right as conservator and causing exhausting amount of mental, financial and physical strain on her wellbeing.

She also told the judge, “You’re allowing my dad to ruin my life. I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse.”