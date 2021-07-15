Britney Spears, boyfriend Sam Asghari over the moon after winning lawyer bid

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari are celebrating the latest development in her conservatorship battle.

The singer took to Instagram to share a clip of herself doing cartwheels in celebration of her getting the right to appoint her own lawyer.

"Coming along, folks ... coming along!!!!! New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED!!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans!!!! God bless you all!!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today!!!! #FreeBritney" she captioned the post.

Underneath the clip the actor and personal trainer commented: "Internet is about to explode! #freebritney," he commented.

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the Toxic singer could now choose her own lawyer in the fight to end her controversial conservatorship.

