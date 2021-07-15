Meghan, Harry accused of 'feeding gossip machine' for selfish reasons

Meghan, Harry blasted for 'playing the game to their benefit' since royal exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are receiving backlash for 'feeding the gossip machine' constantly.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being accused of "playing the game to their benefit" since royal exit.

Journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti said, "They are playing this game, certainly on the part of Meghan and Harry for their benefit.

"They are feeding this gossip machine constantly and the Royal Family as well relies on a certain amount of coverage.

"Nurturing this image really that Great Britain and the Commonwealth should really adore them and feel affectionate and warm towards them.

"Both sides are using the media and press," he added.

It was only recently that Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was nominated for Emmy Awards 2020.