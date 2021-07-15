Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao spotted dancing on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha amid divorce

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao are living up to their promise of staying on good terms with post-split.

In a recent viral video shared by a fan page, both Aamir and Kiran are spotted dancing on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha.

The former couple sported traditional dresses as they danced to folk songs in Ladakh. While Aamir donned a red outfit paired with a purple hat, Kiran slipped into dark pink and wore green hat.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of movie Forest Gump, helmed by Advait Chandan. Other prominent actors in the movie include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

