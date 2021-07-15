Compliant filed against Kareena Kapoor's 'Pregnancy Bible' for hurting religious sentiments

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor's tell-all book on pregnancy guidance is trouble.

While the mother-of-two is all set to share her pregnancy experiences with fellow moms, a Christian religious group has objected to the disrespectful title of the actor's latest venture.

As per police, the title of Kareena's book, Pregnancy Bible, is hurting the religious sentiments of a Christian group in Beed city of Maharashtra.

The community has filed a complaint against the actor this Wednesday.

Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde submitted the complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) against the actress and the two others.

No FIR has been filed yet.