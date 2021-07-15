Backstreet Boy AJ McLean lashes out at Britney Spears' 'abusive' conservatorship

'I think it’s insane,' AJ McLean said of Britney Spears' conservatorship. 'I think it’s … completely brutal'

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean came forth lashing out at the restrictive conservatprship of Britney Spears, controlling her life for over 13 years.



“I [can] tell you right now that, my thoughts and my prayers are with her,” McLean said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Wednesday in an appearance with Nick Carter. “I am a hundred percent team Britney.”

Having supported the pop icon's family in the past, McLean said that the situation is 'asinine.'

“I think it’s insane,” the I Want It That Way singer added. “I think it’s … completely brutal.”

McLean, who is a father of two young girls, said what “irks” him the most is the “whole IUD situation,” referencing Spears’ claims that her conservators are forcing her to stay on birth control.

“I mean, that to me is physical abuse,” he said, also calling tit “grotesque.”

“And I pray for her,” he added. “She’s a sweetheart, she’s pretty much my neighbour,” he said. “I mean, she doesn’t live very far from me. I see her often … she goes to the same shopping center that I do.”