Olivia Wilde ‘doing all it takes’ to make co-parenting work with Jason Sudeikis

Past paramours Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis may have parted ways on a sour note but they are leaving no stone unturned to make sure their split does not impact their children.

The two actors are parents to seven-year-old Otis and four-year-old Daisy and are trying figure out a way to co-parent without conflicts.

A source spoke to E! News and said: "Their relationship as co-parents is a work in progress. They are figuring it out as they go.”

The insider further said that for the Booksmart director, her kids and family “are very important.”

"She wants to make co-parenting work and will do what it takes. She tries just keep the peace. She knows she is a great mom and will always do what's best for her kids,” she went on to say.

About their relationship, the source said: "Olivia has completely moved on and isn't looking back. She knows Jason will be a part of her life forever and that it's important for the kids that they have a solid relationship. She does whatever she can to make that happen."