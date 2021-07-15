 
close
Thu Jul 15, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 15, 2021

Sarah Ferguson defends ex-husband Prince Andrew amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 15, 2021

Ex-wife of Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson has stepped forward to sing praises of the royal family's most contentious member. 

In a cover story for People, the Duchess of York, 61, defended the royal, calling him a “kind man”, in spite of his infamous links with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters that we are together. I believe that he’s a kind, good man, and he’s been a fabulous father to the girls,” said Ferguson.

She had made similar comments about him in a chat with The Sun, back in 2019, saying: “I think the most important thing in life is familyhood.”

The Duke and Duchess of York share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

More From Entertainment

Latest News