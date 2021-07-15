Sarah Ferguson defends ex-husband Prince Andrew amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ex-wife of Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson has stepped forward to sing praises of the royal family's most contentious member.
In a cover story for People, the Duchess of York, 61, defended the royal, calling him a “kind man”, in spite of his infamous links with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
“Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters that we are together. I believe that he’s a kind, good man, and he’s been a fabulous father to the girls,” said Ferguson.
She had made similar comments about him in a chat with The Sun, back in 2019, saying: “I think the most important thing in life is familyhood.”
The Duke and Duchess of York share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.