Britney Spears wants father Jamie Spears to be charged with ‘conservatorship abuse’

Pop icon Britney Spears is looking to press charges against her father Jamie Spears for ‘conservatorship abuse’.



The vocal powerhouse spoke in court via phone on Wednesday after getting approval from Judge Brenda Penny to choose her own legal representation for her conservatorship battle, in which she seeks to terminate her father’s control over her estate and personal life.

“I want to press charges against my father today. I want an investigation into my dad,” she said, adding that she is “extremely scared” of her father and is not ready for a medical evaluation to get rid of his control.

"This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life...Their goal was to make me feel crazy and I'm not, and that's not OK," she went on to say.

Spears further elaborated that her conservatorship conditions were “cruel” as she broke down during the testimony.

"I thought they were trying to kill me. If this is not abuse, I don't know what is,” she said.