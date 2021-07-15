Khloe Kardashian accused of photoshopping new swimsuit line pictures

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian received flak from fans after uploading a promotional photo for her new swimsuit line that appears to have been Photoshopped.

The 37-year-old KUWTK star posted a photo of herself posing in a pink bikini to Instagram, where she wrote: "Teasing you until Thursday."

The appearance of the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' feet in the photo has led many of her followers to accuse her of editing, however, as her toes appear to have been smoothed and elongated, with some suggesting the result is what appears to be a sixth toe.

One person responded: "Did you lose your pinky toe? Or did you use more filters? Come on girl."

Another commented: "Dude the distortion on the feet shows you edit your pics."

“Umm the legs and feet are way too long,” someone else added, while another fan wrote: “Great pic! But let’s talk about body proportions.”



Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian has also recently faced Photoshop fail accusations, with the KKW Beauty mogul’s shapewear brand deleting a video of the reality star after it appeared to include an instance where her finger and waist became morphed.

