Prince George to be ‘kept away’ from limelight after public abuse at Euro 2020

Prince George has reportedly been removed from the limelight in light of the barrage of abuse he started receiving following his public appearance at the Euro 2020 games.

The news has been brought forward by royal expert Robert Jobson and during his interview with Sunrise he claimed, “With George, he got quite a lot of social media attention.”

“Some were critical about him wearing a shirt and tie like his dad which I thought was very harsh. He has been very popular but I think they are going to try and keep him out of the limelight a little bit.

He concluded by saying, “They are very conscious of that. The pictures were great with his dad when he was celebrating for that all too brief moment.”