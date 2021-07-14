Jennifer Lopez addresses attention towards 2002 album This Is Me… Then

Jennifer Lopez sheds light on all the sudden interest and attention her 2002 album This Is Me… Then has been getting.

The star got candid during an interview with Apple Music’s 1’s Ebro Darden.

There she was quoted saying, “The name of that album was This Is Me... Then. That was a moment. When you go back and hear that, you hear the purity and the love there.”

“And I think that's why people went back as they saw different things happening in my life now and they go, 'Wow, really?' And I think it gave people hope. Some things do last forever.”