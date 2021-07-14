The Crown actress Emma Corrin reacts to nomination for Emmy Award

Emma Corrin, who played the role of Diana in Netflix show "The Crown", has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

The actress on Tuesday took to Instagram to celebrate her nomination for the prestigious award.

She posted a picture from the show with a caption that read, "Emmy Award Nominee. Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series Emma Corrin."



Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.

The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 in a ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

"The Crown", which is about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has also been criticized for portrayal of some members of the British royal family.