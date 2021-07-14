Meghan's 'friend' Priyanka Chopra chose not to clap for Prince William and Kate Middleton: report

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, and Meghan Markle have been friends since they met in 2016 at an awards ceremony.



Chopra was at Wimbledon to witness Ladies' final which was also attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton and several other celebrities.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Wimbledon , thousands of people welcomed the couple by clapping for them.

According to UK's Daily Express, Priyanka Chopra did not clap when Prince William and his wife arrived at Wimbledon on Saturday to watch the final.

The report said the Indian actress chose not to applaud the royal couple because she is a friend of Prince Harry's wife.

It said the Indian actress sat two rows behind the royal pair in the royal box.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relations with the British royal family remain tense since they sat for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.



