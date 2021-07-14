Jennifer Hudson touches on personal lessons learned through Aretha Franklin casting

Jennifer Hudson recently dished over the benefits of portraying Aretha Franklin on screen.

The actor wore her heart on her sleeve during an interview with InStyle magazine and got candid over the lessons her role as Aretha Franklin left her with.

She was quoted saying, “As an actor, you have to go to your own real places. I don't think I would have been able to dig that deep or connect in a way had I not been through things myself.”