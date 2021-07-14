 
close
Wed Jul 14, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 14, 2021

Britney Spears’ lawyers to face ‘major hurdle’ in conservatorship termination case

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 14, 2021
Britney Spears’ lawyers to face ‘major hurdle’ in conservatorship termination case
Britney Spears’ lawyers to face ‘major hurdle’ in conservatorship termination case

Insiders weigh in on Britney Spears’ upcoming conservatorship termination hearing.

The news has been brought forward by a Page Six source who was quoted saying, “Britney has had multiple conversations with Mathew in recent days.”

“She was concerned about what was going to happen after [Samuel D. Ingham III] resigned as her lawyer, but Mathew has assured her that she will be in good hands if the judge appoints him.”

The insider also concluded by saying, “He has been keeping close tabs on her case for a while now and felt that her testimony last month was very compelling.”

More From Entertainment

Latest News