Britney Spears’ lawyers to face ‘major hurdle’ in conservatorship termination case

Insiders weigh in on Britney Spears’ upcoming conservatorship termination hearing.

The news has been brought forward by a Page Six source who was quoted saying, “Britney has had multiple conversations with Mathew in recent days.”

“She was concerned about what was going to happen after [Samuel D. Ingham III] resigned as her lawyer, but Mathew has assured her that she will be in good hands if the judge appoints him.”

The insider also concluded by saying, “He has been keeping close tabs on her case for a while now and felt that her testimony last month was very compelling.”