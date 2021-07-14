 
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 14, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian wants to 'suck Travis Barker's blood'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 14, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian wants to suck Travis Barkers blood

Kourtney Kardashian is letting the world know what she would love to try on her boyfriend Travis Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer on Monday took to Instagram to share some candid shots of himself along with the Poosh founder smiling as they held hands.


Commenting on the post, Kourtney made eyebrows raise as she wrote: "I want to suck your blood".

In response, Travis too left a surprising comment which read: "@kourtneykardash My favorite".

Kourtney Kardashian wants to suck Travis Barkers blood


