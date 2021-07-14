Lamar Odom responds to Tristan Thompson after Khloe Kardashian IG dig

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lamar Odom fired back at Tristan Thompson after the latter took a dig at him on their mutual ex Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post.
Taking to Twitter, the retired NBA pro took a dig at the Boston Celtics basketball player by retweeting a fan post.
"NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom," the tweet read.
It included a video of many pro ballers laughing and having a hard time keeping a straight face during Fergie’s national anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.
Earlier Khloe took to her Instagram and shared a sultry photo with her fans rinsing her hair in a brown bikini.
Both of Khloe's exes were quick to drop thirsty comments on the star's photo.
While ex-husband Lamar complimented the KUWTK star calling her "Hottie" alongside heart-eyed emojis, on-and-off boyfriend Thompson left a series of drooling emojis.
However, Thompson, who happens to share three-year-old daughter True with Khloe, thought it is necessary to mark his territory while tagging Lamar in a threatening comment.
"God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," Thompson wrote, referencing the former Lakers player's 2015 hospitalization following a near-fatal overdose.
Both Tristan and Khloe called it quits earlier this month but the NBC player does not refrain from leaving flirtatious comments on her photos.