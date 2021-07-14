Lamar Odom responds to Tristan Thompson after Khloe Kardashian IG dig

Lamar Odom fired back at Tristan Thompson after the latter took a dig at him on their mutual ex Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post.

Taking to Twitter, the retired NBA pro took a dig at the Boston Celtics basketball player by retweeting a fan post.

"NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom," the tweet read.

It included a video of many pro ballers laughing and having a hard time keeping a straight face during Fergie’s national anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Earlier Khloe took to her Instagram and shared a sultry photo with her fans rinsing her hair in a brown bikini.

Both of Khloe's exes were quick to drop thirsty comments on the star's photo.

While ex-husband Lamar complimented the KUWTK star calling her "Hottie" alongside heart-eyed emojis, on-and-off boyfriend Thompson left a series of drooling emojis.

However, Thompson, who happens to share three-year-old daughter True with Khloe, thought it is necessary to mark his territory while tagging Lamar in a threatening comment.

"God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," Thompson wrote, referencing the former Lakers player's 2015 hospitalization following a near-fatal overdose.

Both Tristan and Khloe called it quits earlier this month but the NBC player does not refrain from leaving flirtatious comments on her photos.