Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have already had the 'marriage' talk

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have already talked about a potential marriage on the cards

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having serious discussions about their future.



The couple has already talked about a potential marriage on the cards, as their romance gets serious.

"They are head over heels and never experienced love like this," an insider told E!News.



"Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It's very different than her other relationships and all positive."

The pair isn't "shy about talking about their future plans of being together," the source revealed, adding, "It's a special love and they want to celebrate that and enjoy it."

A second source further said that the couple is smitted by each other. "Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage," they said. "It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved."

"They are in it for the long haul. Everyone in the family adores Travis and their families mesh seamlessly," the source continued. "Kourtney is so close with Travis's kids now and vice versa. They have become a family unit together and it's special."