Kanye West, Irina Shayk romance has fizzled out, sources say

Kanye West, Irina Shayk were last spotted together vacationing in France on his 44th birthday

Kanye West and Irina Shayk seems to be on the rocks, as insiders say it is already over.



Page Six sources say the supermodel likes the US rapper as a friend only.



“She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” said the source, explaining that the stunner said no to a trip West ask her to go on, in order to avoid the headlines.

“She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him],” the insier continued. “It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

West and Shayk were last spotted together vacationing in France on his 44th birthday.

“She went to his birthday party as a friend. There were 50 other people there," the source added. “She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now. She is happy being single.”