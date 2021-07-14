 
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 14, 2021

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 14, 2021
Asim Azhar's aunt becomes first female Muslim British Royal Navy Captain

Asim Azhar's aunt, Durdana Ansari,  has achieved a milestone for the nation, and the singer is making it echo.

The vocalist's maternal aunt makes history by becoming the first Muslim and Pakistani in the world who gets ranked as a Captain by the British Royal Navy.

The news has officially been shared by the singer himself, who took to his Twitter on Tuesday to announce the honor achieved by his beloved aunt.

"Today is a proud moment for not just me or my family, but for the whole nation," began the Teriyaan singer.

"Durdana Ansari OBE becomes the first Muslim & Pakistani female in the world to get ranked as a Captain of the British Royal Navy approved by the Queen, herself," added Asim.

"I’m so proud of you Khala jaan," Asim gushed over his aunt before concluding his note.

Take a look:


