Wed Jul 14, 2021
TV&Showbiz

July 14, 2021

Ayeza Khan takes time off to enjoy the sea: 'Spread your wings and FLY'

Ayeza Khan takes time off to enjoy the sea: 'Spread your wings and FLY'

Superstar Ayeza Khan is calling out to the sea in her latest social media update. 

The diva took to her photo-sharing app on Wednesday and shared a surreal photo of herself by the season Istanbul.

"Spread your wings and FLY..," captioned Ayeza alongside her soothing photo as she posed with her arms wide open for the camera.

For her day out, the Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai star slipped into a brown dress and left her tresses flowing in the air.

Diehard fans of the diva were quick to shower Ayeza's with praises and heart emoticons.

Take a look:



