Meghan Markle's ex-husband furious after Duchess threw wedding ring out

Trevor ngelson could 'barely contain his anger' after receiving the engagement ring from Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle was married to New York producer Trevor Engelson before tying the knot to Prince Harry.



When the Duchess of Sussex decided to end her marriage with Engelson, their split turned ugly.

According to biographer Andrew Morton, Engelson gave a damning verdict of his marriage with Meghan and was furious when she returned her engagement ring.

Morton added that Engelson could "barely contain his anger" after receiving the engagement ring in the post.

Not only this, Meghan's ex-husband felt unwanted during the marriage like 'he is stuck at the bottom of her shoe.'

Apparently, their love could not withstand the test of time as Meghan was constantly travelling between California and Canada while filming Suits at the time.

