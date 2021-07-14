 
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 14, 2021

Meghan Markle's ex-husband furious after Duchess threw wedding ring out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 14, 2021

Trevor ngelson could 'barely contain his anger' after receiving the engagement ring from Meghan Markle 

Meghan Markle was married to New York producer Trevor Engelson before tying the knot to Prince Harry.

When the Duchess of Sussex decided to end her marriage with Engelson, their split turned ugly.

According to biographer Andrew Morton,  Engelson gave a damning verdict of his marriage with Meghan and was furious when she returned her engagement ring. 

Morton added that Engelson could "barely contain his anger" after receiving the engagement ring in the post.

Not only this, Meghan's ex-husband felt unwanted during the marriage like 'he is stuck at the bottom of her shoe.'

Apparently, their love could not withstand the test of time as Meghan was constantly travelling between  California and Canada while filming Suits at  the time.

